The Latest: Shkreli jury ends day 1 of deliberations

The Latest in the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Jurors in New York have finished their first day of deliberations in the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) without reaching a verdict.

They are expected back on Tuesday to continue deliberating on the charges he faces.

Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense says investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The former biotech CEO is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

If convicted of the most serious counts he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.

___

10:30 a.m.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.

___

7:04 a.m.

The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) is moving toward the decision-making phase.

Jurors could start deliberating Monday at the trial in New York.

On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.