Jeanne Moreau, Star Of 'Jules Et Jim' Dead At Age Of 89: Reports

French actress Jeanne Moreau, star of Francois Truffaut's "Jules et Jim" and Louis Malle's "Ascenseur pour l'echafaud," has died at the age of 89, media reports said Monday. Moreau, who was richly celebrated in France as a grande dame of post-war cinema, was the winner of best actress prize at Cannes. She worked with Orson Welles on films including "Chimes at Midnight" and took starring roles in a number of films of the French new wave. Moreau was found dead at her home in Paris, according to French news agency AFP.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.