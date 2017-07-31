Gas facility resumes operations 21 months after big blowout

The biggest gas storage facility in the West resumed operations Monday, nearly two years after a blowout led to the nation's largest-known methane release and drove thousands of Los Angeles families from their homes.

Southern California Gas. Co. began said it began injecting gas in underground wells after it completed final steps to resume operations and shortly after a state appeals courts rejected attempts to the block the restart of the Aliso Canyon facility in Los Angeles.

State regulators gave approval last week to pump gas into underground storage wells after an overhaul and rigorous testing.

The site has been largely out of commission since an October 2015 well blowout spewed methane for nearly four months, sickened residents and drove 8,000 families from their homes.

Los Angeles County unsuccessfully tried to keep the facility closed until it showed it could safely withstand an earthquake.

The state and utility said the facility is safe and earthquake fears are overblown.

Many residents in Porter Ranch and other San Fernando Valley suburbs — some who are still reporting symptoms — want to see the facility shut down permanently.