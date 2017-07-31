Etsy Hires Consultant Mike Fisher As Chief Technology Officer

Etsy, Inc. has appointed Mike Fisher, a former consultant, as its new chief technology partner, the company announced Monday. Fisher starts immediately and is charged with furthering the company's technology strategy and machine learning capabilities. Fisher comes to Etsy after working as managing partner of consulting firm AKF Partners, where he advised Etsy on several projects. Shares of Etsy have lost 2.4% in the past month, while the S&P 500 has gained 2%.
