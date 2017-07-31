Bank of England workers to go on strike

Bank of England workers are set to go on strike Tuesday for the first time in 50 years.

Last-ditch talks on Monday failed to avert the three-day strike over what they say was a pay offer that was below the inflation rate.

Members of the Unite union blamed Bank of England Governor Mark Carney for the breakdown in talks.

The workers, many of whom work in security and maintenance, planned to protest outside the central bank wearing masks bearing the governor's image.