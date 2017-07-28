Russia Retaliates To New Sanctions By Telling U.S. To Cut Diplomats

Russia has told Washington to cut its diplomatic and consular staff in the country, in retaliation against new U.S. sanctions . The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday the U.S. has until Sept. 1 to bring the number of staff to 455 people, to match the tally of Russian diplomatic and technical personnel in the U.S. In addition, the ministry has suspended the use by the U.S. Embassy of a warehouse in Moscow and a holiday residence. The move comes after the U.S. Senate on Friday voted 98-2 in favor of tighter sanctions on Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election. "The adoption of the new law on sanctions clearly showed that relations with Russia have become hostage to the internal political struggle within the United States itself," the ministry said in its statement. "In addition, the new law sets the goal, using political instruments, to create unfair competitive advantages for the U.S. in the global economy."

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.