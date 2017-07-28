Recalls this week: dry erase boards, mattresses

More than 1 million magnetic dry erase boards are being recalled because the metal surface can separate and pose a hazard. Other recalled consumer products include self-balancing scooters with batteries that can overheat.

Here's a more detailed look:

MAGNETIC DRY ERASE BOARDS

DETAILS: Write Again brand dry erase white boards sold in four sizes with SKU numbers: 152277, 136110, 152211 and 301800. Lot numbers XXXXXX-0903 through XXXXXX-1115 and SKU numbers are printed on a label on the back of the dry erase board. The boards were sold individually and in packs of six. They were sold through Really Good Stuff catalogs nationwide and at www.reallygoodstuff.com from March 2003 through April 2017.

WHY: The thin magnetic metal surface can separate from the product's wooden board, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: 40 reports of minor cuts.

HOW MANY: About 1.6 million.

FOR MORE: Call Really Good Stuff at 800-801-4046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to Recalls@reallygoodstuff.com, or visit www.reallygoodstuff.com, and click on "Product Safety" at the bottom of the page for more information.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: iRover self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, model numbers 87645 and 87644. The boards have "iRover" printed on the front outer casing and come in black and white. The model number is listed on the bottom of the unit. They were sold at Fallas Stores of Los Angeles, and T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2015 through December 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the battery packs in the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards smoking and overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,800.

FOR MORE: Call iRover at 888-348-6434 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.iroverus.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

MATTRESSES

DETAILS: Quality Foam model "CF" mattresses. The mattresses have a white, a blue or a green vinyl covering. Only mattresses with the initials "CF" on the product's labeling are included in this recall. They were sold at M&M Discount, Tremont Discount and other independent mattress stores in the Greater New York City area and at Ababy.com, along with being distributed free through various charitable organizations including August Aichorn from January 2015 through January 2017.

WHY: The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 12,200.

FOR MORE: Call Quality Foam at 844-511-3644 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or send email to customerservicequalityfoam@gmail.com.

MOSQUITO ZAPPER LED BULBS

DETAILS: All Outxpro 2-in-1 mosquito zapper LED light bulbs. The 10-watt bulb has a white grid housing that measures about 3.1 inches high, 3.1 inches wide and 6.1 inches deep. The grid housing has a blue light used to attract insects and an LED light below, for lighting. Item number DYT-80 and "Kinven" is printed on the product's packaging. They were sold at Amazon.com from July 2016 through August 2016.

WHY: The LED light bulb's base can separate from the connector, posing an electrical shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: 18 reports of the bulb separating from the connector. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,700.

FOR MORE: Call R&D Products at 800-607-1848 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to happytohelp@outxpro.com or online at www.outxpro.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2015 through 2017 youth RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs have two seats and were sold in red, blue and white. For model year 2015 ROVs, "Polaris" is printed on the front grill, "RZR" is printed on the rear panel, and "170" is printed on the front panel. For model year 2016 and 2017 ROVs, "Polaris" is printed on the front grill and on the rear panel, and "RZR" is printed on the front panel. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver's side front wheel well. Polaris dealers nationwide from February 2015 through July 2017. More details can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Polaris-Recalls-RZR-170-Recreational-Off-Highway-Vehicles

WHY: The fuel tank neck can crack or the wiring harness can overheat or short circuit, posing fuel leak and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks and 28 reports of burning, smoking, melted and/or shorted wires, including four reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 16,800.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.