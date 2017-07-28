Real estate brokerage Redfin jumps in stock market debut

Shares in Redfin Corp. have surged in the residential real estate brokerage's stock market debut.

Continue Reading Below

The stock was up 45 percent in late trading as the major U.S. stock indexes edged mostly lower.

The Seattle-based company priced its initial public offering of about 9.2 million shares at $15 each. That was above the maximum offering price of $14 per share that the company listed when it filed plans to go public in June.

Redfin began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the "RDFN" ticker symbol.

The company was launched in 2002 and adopted the Redfin name in 2006. It operates in more than 80 U.S. markets and is one of several real estate-related companies to go public in the past decade.