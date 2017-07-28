How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

Stock markets around the world sagged on Friday after Amazon and other big companies reported quarterly results that underwhelmed investors.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 3.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,472.10.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 33.76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,830.31.

The Nasdaq composite fell 7.51, or 0.1 percent, to 6,374.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 4.36 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,429.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 0.44 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow rose 250.24 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 13.08 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 fell 6.58 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 233.27 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,067.71 points, or 10.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 991.56 points, or 18.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 72.13 points, or 5.3 percent.