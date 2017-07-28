Exxon Mobil Shares Slump After Revenue Miss

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation were down 2% in premarket trade Friday after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations. It reported net income of $3.35 billion, or 78 cents per share, up from $1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for 84 cents per share. Revenue was $62.9 billion, up from $57.7 billion in the year-earlier period and above the FactSet consensus of $61.3 billion. Shares of Exxon Mobil have lost 1% in the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4%.
