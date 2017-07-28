Dow Industrials Just 170 Points Shy Of 22,000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Averaged wrapped up at an all-time closing high Friday, ending the week u 1.2% higher, even as the broader market was weighed by a recent slump in shares of technology companies. But notably, the Dow finds itself just 170 points away from hitting another psychological milestone: 22,000. The Dow last hit 21,000 on March 1, but has advanced in fits and starts over the past five months amid growing doubts about how quickly President Donald Trump can implement pro-growth policies pledged during his campaign for the White House. A late-Friday defeat in passing a bill to revamp the Affordable Care Act, underlines those fears. Still, the blue-chip gauge has enjoyed a relatively steady climb, powered by strong moves in shares of Boeing Co. , which has been a key driver of the price-weighted average in recent weeks and months. Boeing shares have climbed 55% so far this year, making it the best performer in the benchmark. The Dow closed on Friday up 0.2% at a record 21,830, the S&P 500 index , meanwhile, ended down 0.1% at 2,472, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% at 6,374.

