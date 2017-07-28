Baker Hughes Data Show Weekly U.S. Oil-rig Count Up a Third Time This Month

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 2 to 766 rigs this week. The oil-rig count tallied a fall of 1 rig last week, after two-straight weeks of gains. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, was also up 8 at 958, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed from the level it traded at before the data. It was up 63 cents, or 1.3%, at $49.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.