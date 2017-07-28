Aaron's Acquires Its Largest Franchisee In All-cash Deal

Aaron's Inc. , a company that provides sales and lease ownership services and specialty retailing for furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and more, has acquired all of the assets of its largest franchisee SEI/Aaron's Inc. The all-cash transaction is valued at about $140 million. Aaron's expects the deal to be accretive in 2017. SEI was founded in 1995 and serves more than 90,000 customers through 104 Aaron's stores in 11 states, mostly in the Northeast. Aaron's shares are unchanged Friday premarket trading, and are up 27% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 10.6% for 2017 so far.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.