White House, Lawmakers To Issue Tax-reform 'guiding Principles' Thursday: Pence

The Trump administration and lawmakers will issue "guiding principles" for tax reform on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence told a business group. Pence told the National Federation of Independent Business that details will continue to be worked out, "but rest assured: we're going to cut taxes, and we're going to cut taxes this year." Top congressional Republicans and Trump administration officials have been meeting for months on a tax overhaul.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.