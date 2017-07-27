On Our Radar

UK police: Corporate manslaughter possible in tower fire

The burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that local officials may have committed corporate manslaughter in a deadly high-rise fire in London.

The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday it has officially informed the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Association that they are under suspicion.

The news came in a letter from police to Grenfell Tower residents. The force confirmed to the Associated Press that the letter is genuine.

At least 80 people died when fire ripped through the public housing high-rise on June 14.

Police have said for weeks their investigation will consider whether anyone should be charged with a crime.

The force said Thursday it was "considering the full range of offences from corporate manslaughter to regulatory breaches."

