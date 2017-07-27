Stocks End Mixed; Nasdaq Dragged Lower By Tech Decline

U.S. stock indexes slipped from all-time highs, dragged lower by a poor showing from tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped by more than 0.6% after posting an intraday record of 6460.84. Facebook beat Wall Street expectations but couldn't keep the Nasdaq in positive territory. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. While, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose close to 0.4%, a record high after sharp gains from Boeing Co, even as the Dow Jones Transportation Average fell around 3%.
