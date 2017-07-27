New York Times posts 2Q profit

The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $407.1 million in the period.

New York Times shares have increased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

Keywords: New York Times Co., Earnings Report