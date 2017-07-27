Marchionne: alleged conspiracy did not impact UAW contracts

Fiat Chrysler's CEO is expressing "disgust" at the conduct of former FCA employees now indicted in the United States for misappropriating funds and funneling gifts and cash to union officials.

Sergio Marchionne addressed the alleged conspiracy in a letter to company employees on Thursday, the day after two former employees were charged with looting a training center for blue-collar workers and giving $1.2 million in various forms to the UAW leader, his wife and other senior union officials.

Marchionne said former employees facing charges "used those funds to enrich themselves and their families at the expense of their fellow employees."

He also said the conduct had no bearing on union contracts "but rather involved two bad actors, who apparently saw an opportunity to misappropriate funds entrusted to their control."