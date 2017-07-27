Goldman Sachs, others push to offer more loans to investors

Goldman Sachs is looking to lend wealthy investors up to $25 million, using their stocks and bonds as collateral.

The investment bank announced a partnership Thursday with Fidelity Investments under which it will offer investors loans starting at $75,000. The loans will be backed by the stocks and bonds the investors hold in Fidelity-held brokerage accounts. US Bank is also participating as a lender.

A number of Wall Street brokerage houses offer these kinds of loans, which can be a way for investors to get cash without selling investments. Morgan Stanley said last week that lending in its wealth management division grew 6 percent from a year earlier.

The Goldman loans will be through Fidelity's network of 3,500 affiliated wealth advisers, not through Fidelity's retail business.