Food fight: Slovak PM complains of lower quality products

The prime minister of Slovakia has taken a fight about the quality of food on his country's supermarket shelves to the European Commission, calling for action on claims that some companies sell lower-quality products in Central and Eastern Europe than elsewhere in the continent.

Continue Reading Below

Robert Fico said Thursday the problem ranges from poor-quality luncheon meat and chocolate to washing detergent with lower amounts of active ingredients.

He says, "We cannot tolerate that chocolate in Austria is of better quality. It's the same price, the same wrapper and the quality is not the same in Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the practice "unacceptable" and said the commission will issue guidance soon to help national authorities apply EU consumer protection directives.