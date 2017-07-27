Facebook and Verizon advance while AstraZeneca dives

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Continue Reading Below

Facebook Inc., up $4.83 to $170.44

The social media network announced strong earnings and revenue in the second quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC, down $5.06 to $28.88

The British drugmaker reported disappointing results from a study of its lung cancer drug Imfinzi.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $3.41 to $47.81

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier had a better second quarter than analysts had expected.

Charter Communications Inc., up $18.13 to $366.90

Media companies traded higher as Wall Street was pleased with Charter's second-quarter report.

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., down $13.60 to $109.05

The restaurant chain had a weak quarter as chicken-wing costs grew and sales at older stores fell.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.95 to $56.57

Analysts were disappointed with the airline's guidance despite solid a second-quarter report.

Twitter Inc., down $2.77 to $16.84

The social media company said its user numbers did not improve in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

Johnson Controls International PLC, down $3.18 to $40.14

The technology and industrial company posted weak sales and lowered its forecasts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.85 to $133.92

The biotechnology company raised its forecasts after a strong second quarter and said it will cut some research programs.