EIA Reports a Smaller-than-expected Rise In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

By Myra P. Saefong

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 17 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 21. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 22 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.990 trillion cubic feet, down 302 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 111 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. August natural gas was up 4.1 cents, or 1.4%, from Wednesday's settlement to $2.965 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.934 before the data.

