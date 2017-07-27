EIA Reports a Smaller-than-expected Rise In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 17 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 21. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 22 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.990 trillion cubic feet, down 302 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 111 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. August natural gas was up 4.1 cents, or 1.4%, from Wednesday's settlement to $2.965 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.934 before the data.
