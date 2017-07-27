BuzzFeed Launches App And Cooktop Product For Popular Video Cooking Series Tasty

BuzzFeed on Thursday launched a new iPhone app for its popular Tasty web series. The Tasty video series, which shows quick and relatively easy step-by-step recipes, has been a boon for the media company, reaching one in four Facebook users and generating 2.3 billion monthly video views. "Tasty's strong brand and massive fan base give it almost limitless avenues for expansion -- from cookbooks to licensing to consumer tech," said head of BuzzFeed Product Labs Ben Kaufman in a statement. Tasty already has nine additional brands in its portfolio. Along with the launch of the Tasty app, BuzzFeed announced a bluetooth-enabled cook top that connects with the app, the Tasty One Top.
