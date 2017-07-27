Altria misses 2Q profit forecasts

Altria is reporting second-quarter earnings of $1.99 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia, company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share, a penny short of expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.07 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.32 per share.

Altria Group shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year.

