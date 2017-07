After scandal, UK-based Libor financial benchmark nears end

British regulators suggest that the end is near for Libor, the financial benchmark that was at the heart of a global market-rigging scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority is urging banks to find an alternate to the London Interbank Offered Rate in the next four or five years as a dearth of financial transactions puts its relevance into question.

The rate has been steeped in scandal, but FCA chief Andrew Bailey said Thursday it's the sustainability of the rate that is in question "not because we suspect further wrongdoing or have any evidence of such."

Libor is the rate banks use to borrow from each other and is used to price services like mortgages, bonds and consumer loans globally.

The Bank of England has suggested it be replaced with another index.