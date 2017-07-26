Rep. Scalise Discharged From Hospital

Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital announced Wednesday. The House majority whip was shot last month at a baseball practice ahead of a congressional game. "Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation," the hospital said.
