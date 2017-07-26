On Our Radar

Rep. Scalise Discharged From Hospital

By Steve Goldstein Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital announced Wednesday. The House majority whip was shot last month at a baseball practice ahead of a congressional game. "Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation," the hospital said.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.