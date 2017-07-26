Nutrisystem Shares Rally On Better-than-expected Earnings

Shares of Nutrisystem Inc. jumped in Wednesday's extended session after the provider of weight management products posted stronger-than-expected earnings and an upbeat outlook. Nutrisystem reported its second-quarter earnings rose to $24.4 million, or 80 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 54 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 30% to $194.9 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 62 cents a share on revenue of $181 million. The company projected third-quarter revenue of $153 million to $158 million and earnings per share of 42 cents to 47 cents. Analysts are looking for revenue of $144 million and EPS of 42 cents in the third quarter. It also raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $684 million to $694 million and EPS target to $1.84 and $1.94. Nutrisystem shares jumped 6.4% after hours.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.