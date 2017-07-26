Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as several big companies including Boeing and AT&T report solid results.

Boeing jumped 5.7 percent in early trading Wednesday and AT&T rose 4.2 percent. AT&T said it expects its acquisition of Time Warner to close by the end of the year.

U.S. Steel soared 9.8 percent after reporting higher sales. It also issued an optimistic forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,478.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,707. The Nasdaq composite increased 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,427.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.33 percent.