The Latest: Republican senators agree on Marcellus Shale tax

The Latest on Pennsylvania budget talks (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Senate have agreed on a plan to close a $2 billion hole in the state budget with a mix of taxes and borrowing, including a new severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman emerged from closed-door talks Wednesday night to announce details of the GOP's plan to help balance the $32 billion budget. He says the severance tax is expected to raise about $100 million each year.

Corman also revealed new or higher taxes on consumers' natural gas, electric and telecommunications bills and a plan to borrow against Pennsylvania's annual share of the 1998 multistate settlement with tobacco companies.

Corman says the new taxes will raise a total of about $550 million per year.

House Republicans tried but failed last week to come up with a solution to the budget deficit.

This item has been corrected to show the tax revenue figure is $550 million, not $770 million.

7:30 p.m.

Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Senate are discussing the possibility of a severance tax on Marcellus Shale gas drillers as they seek agreement on a plan to plug a $2 billion hole in the state budget.

Senators returned to the Capitol on Wednesday for negotiations on a revenue plan to help balance the $32 billion state budget.

A Republican senator says the GOP caucus is discussing a severance tax on drillers. The senator spoke on the condition of anonymity because the budget talks are private.

The gas industry has long resisted a severance tax, saying it would harm the state's competitiveness. GOP leaders have long rejected such a tax.

Gas drillers currently pay an impact fee, which is distributed among the state government and local communities where drilling takes place.

By Associated Press writer Marc Levy.

4 p.m.

11 a.m.

