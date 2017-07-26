Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wenesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. rose 3.75 cents at 4.7725 bushel; Sept. corn gained 4 cents at 3.7275 bushel; Sept. oats was up 6.50 cents at $2.8850 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 7.25 cents at $9.8875 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.13 cents at $1.1430 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .05 cent at $1.4647 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.82 a pound.