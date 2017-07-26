Foxconn To Unveil Plans For Wisconsin Factory Later Wednesday: Washington Post

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, maker of Apple Inc.'s iPhone, will unveil plans to build a factory in southeastern Wisconsin later Wednesday, the Washington Post reported, citing four officials with knowledge of the announcement. The plant will make flat-screen displays and is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs, according to Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the paper reported. Foxconn chairman Terry Gou told President Donald Trump he would invest at least $7 billion in the U.S. and create up to 50,000 jobs. Foxconn contracts with most major tech companies and have more than a million workers in Asia, Europe and South America. The announcement is expected to be made at 5 p.m.
