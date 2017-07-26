Boeing beats 2Q profit forecasts

Boeing is reporting second-quarter net income of $1.76 billion, after suffering a loss a year earlier.

The Chicago company had net income of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.55 per share, blowing past the per-share forecast of $2.32 from industry analysts, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $22.74 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10 per share, with revenue of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

Shares of Boeing Co. have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year.

