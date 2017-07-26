Amazon To Host First Job Fair On August 2 With 50,000 U.S. Jobs To Fill

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that it will host its first Jobs Day on August 2 from 8 a.m. to noon local time at 10 fulfillment centers nationwide, providing an opportunity for job seekers to learn about working with Amazon. The company has more than 50,000 job openings across its U.S. network of fulfillment centers, according to a statement. More than 10,000 of the openings are part-time at the company's sortation centers, where workers sort and consolidate packages. Employees who work more than 20 hours per week receive benefits. Among the cities where Jobs Day events will take place are Baltimore, Chattanooga, TN, Hebron, KY, and Romeoville, IL. A Facebook Live livestream will be available for those interested in watching. Amazon shares are up 0.3% in premarket trading, and up 38.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 10.6% for 2017 so far.

