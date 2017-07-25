USANA Health Sciences Shares Drop After Company Misses Earnings, Cuts Outlook

USANA Health Sciences Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the nutritional supplement company's earnings and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates. USANA shares fell 14% to $55.70 after hours. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 93 cents a share on revenue of $257.1 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $265.5 million. USANA cut its outlook for the year to a range between $3.50 and $3.70 a share, down from a previous range of $3.80 and $4.10 a share. For the year, analysts had estimated earnings of $4.06 a share.
