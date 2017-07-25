Trump Says Apple CEO Tim Cook Has Promised 3 Plants In The U.S.: WSJ

President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday that Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook has promised to build three large manufacturing plans in the U.S. "I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he's promised me three big plants -- big, big, big," Trump said in an interview. "I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won't consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward." Apple declined to comment to the paper. Apple's iPhone is made in plants based in Mainland China and India. Trump has harshly criticized U.S. companies for manufacturing overseas. Apple shares have gained 32% in 2017, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 9%.
