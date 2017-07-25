S&P 500 Hits Intraday Record Shortly After Open

U.S. stock-market indexes opened mostly higher on Tuesday with the S&P 500, Dow industrial trading in record territory shortly after the opening bell. Better-than-expected earnings from some bellwether companies such as Caterpillar and Macdonald's Corp. supported early gains. However, a drop in Alphabet weighed on the Nasdaq Composite, which struggled to push higher. The S&P 500 gained 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,479, setting intraday record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 150 points, or 0.7%, to 21,663, trading above the all-time high close set last week. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked 2 points lower to 6,409. Among early movers, Caterpillar shares jumped after earnings beat estimates, but Alphabet Inc. shares slumped.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.