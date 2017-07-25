The Latest: California governor signs climate change bill

The Latest on Gov. Jerry Brown signing legislation to extend California's cap and trade climate program (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

California's signature climate initiative will continue for another decade.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined his successor Jerry Brown on San Francisco's Treasure Island Tuesday as Brown signed a bill keeping cap and trade alive until 2030.

The program puts a cap and a price on carbon emissions. It was created under legislation signed by Schwarzenegger in 2006 and had been set to expire in 2020.

Both governors promote cap and trade around the world as a successful way to reduce emissions without destroying an economy.

Brown and Schwarzenegger have enthusiastically picked fights with President Donald Trump on climate change since Trump announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

The legislation infuriated environmental justice groups that say Brown made too many concessions to polluting industries.

1 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown is set to sign legislation keeping alive California's signature initiative to fight global warming.

The Democratic governor will be joined Tuesday by his celebrity predecessor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who signed the 2006 bill that led to the creation of the nation's only cap and trade system to reduce greenhouse gases.

The program puts a cap and a price on climate-changing emissions. It has become closely watched around the world, promoted by Schwarzenegger and Brown alike as a successful way to reduce emissions that hasn't taken the steam out of California's thriving economy.

Brown's signature will add 10 years to the program, which had been scheduled to expire in 2020. It follows a frenetic push by Brown to craft a plan that businesses and environmentalists would both find acceptable.