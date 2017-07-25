Key Senators Say They'll Vote To Open Debate On Health Bill

Republican Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada and Rob Portman of Ohio have said they'll vote yes on a procedural vote to open debate on a Republican health-care bill Tuesday. Republican leaders and President Donald Trump are urging members to begin debating so they can repeal and perhaps replace the Affordable Care Act. It's not known what would be in a final bill, and Heller said in a statement he would not vote for it if it doesn't benefit his state.
