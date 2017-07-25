JetBlue Reports Q2 Profit, Revenue Beats

JetBlue Airways Corp. reported second-quarter profit and revenue beats Tuesday. Earnings for the latest quarter rose to $211 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $181 million, or 53 cents per share in the year-earlier period. The FactSet EPS consensus was 57 cents. Revenue rose to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion in the year-earlier period, compared with the FactSet consensus of $1.83 billion. JetBlue shares were not active in premarket trade. Shares have risen 1.3% over the last three months, compared with a 3.4% rise in the S&P 500 .
