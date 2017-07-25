DuPont Quarterly Earnings, Sales Outstrip Expectations

DuPont on Tuesday posted quarterly results that surpassed expectations set by Wall Street analysts. The chemicals heavyweight said second-quarter operating earnings were $1.21 billion, or 97 cents a share, compared with $1.09 billion, or $1.16 a share, year ago. Adjusted earnings of $1.38 a share were higher than the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.29 a share. Revenue in the second quarter rose to $7.42 billion from $7.06 billion a year ago, above expectations of $7.3 billion. DuPont also said it still expects to close its merger with Dow Chemical Co. in August.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.