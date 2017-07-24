Sen. John McCain Will Return To D.C. For Health-care Vote

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will return to Washington Tuesday to participate in an anticipated vote on the Republican health-care bill. McCain, who underwent surgery for a blood clot over his eye and was subsequently diagnosed with brain cancer on July 14, could be critical in the fate of the bill given an expected close vote on proceeding with the GOP plan. "Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," the statement from his office said.
