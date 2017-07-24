Scientific Games Corp. Shares Soaring After Revenue Beat

Shares of Scientific Games Corporation were soaring 22.%% Monday afternoon after the company beat second-quarter revenue expectations. Scientific Games, which provides products and services that power lotteries and gambling-related games, reported a net loss of $39.1 million, or a loss of 44 cents per share, compared to a loss of $51.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss per share of 41 cents. Revenue was $766.3 million, up from $729.2 million in the year-earlier period and above the FactSet consensus of $748.6 million. Shares of Scientific Games have gained 50% in the past three months and 137% year-to-date, compared with the S&P 500's gains of 4% and 10% respectively.
