Hasbro Earnings Beat Forecasts, Revenue Falls Short

Shares of Hasbro Inc. fell slightly in premarket trading Monday after the toy maker reported earnings. Hasbro's adjusted second-quarter earnings per share came in at 53 cents from 41 cents a year ago. A survey of analysts polled by FactSet Research forecast EPS of 45 cents per share on revenue of $974.2 million. Revenue for Hasbro came in at $972.5 million from $878.9 million a year ago. Among the highlights, revenue for the U.S. and Canada rose to $494.4 million from $425.9 million a year ago. But entertainment and licensing fell to $51.5 million from $51.9 million in the year-ago period. Emerging Brands revenue declined 14% to $62.9 million, primarily driven by declines for Playskool, Super Soaker and Easy-Bake oven products.
