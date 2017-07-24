On Our Radar

Hasbro Earnings Beat Forecasts, Revenue Falls Short

By Barbara Kollmeyer Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Hasbro Inc. fell slightly in premarket trading Monday after the toy maker reported earnings. Hasbro's adjusted second-quarter earnings per share came in at 53 cents from 41 cents a year ago. A survey of analysts polled by FactSet Research forecast EPS of 45 cents per share on revenue of $974.2 million. Revenue for Hasbro came in at $972.5 million from $878.9 million a year ago. Among the highlights, revenue for the U.S. and Canada rose to $494.4 million from $425.9 million a year ago. But entertainment and licensing fell to $51.5 million from $51.9 million in the year-ago period. Emerging Brands revenue declined 14% to $62.9 million, primarily driven by declines for Playskool, Super Soaker and Easy-Bake oven products.

