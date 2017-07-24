Alphabet Adds Google CEO Sundar Pichai To Board

Alphabet Inc. announced Monday that is has added Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai to its board. In a reorganization two years ago that created the Alphabet umbrella corporation, Google cofounder Larry Page became the CEO of Alphabet and Pichai rose to lead the most important Alphabet asset, Google. Since then, Pichai has become one of the most prominent Alphabet executives in public events and earnings calls, along with Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, and could be the highest paid CEO in the U.S. "Sundar has been doing a great job as Google's CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation," Page said in Monday's announcement. "I really enjoy working with him and I'm excited that he is joining the Alphabet board." Alphabet is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes Monday, and shares were bouncing between slight gains and losses in Monday trading.
