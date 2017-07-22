Lawmakers Reach Deal On Russia Sanctions Bill: Reports

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Saturday reached a deal that would allow new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea while limiting President Donald Trump's ability to lift measures aimed at Moscow, news reports said. The proposed bill would require the president to submit a report to Congress on any actions that would "significantly alter" foreign policy in connection to Russia, Reuters reported, including easing sanctions or returning diplomatic properties in Maryland and New York that were ordered vacated by President Barack Obama late last year. Congress could then vote to approve or reject the changes.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.