Whole Foods Shareholders To Vote On Amazon Merger On Aug. 23

Whole Foods Market Inc. informed its shareholders that the special meeting to vote on the acquisition by Amazon.com Inc. will be held on Aug. 23. The shareholder meeting will be at the natural and organic foods seller's corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas, and will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time. "The Whole Foods Market board of directors unanimously recommends that our shareholders vote 'FOR' the proposal to approve the merger agreement," a letter to shareholders said. Whole Foods had agreed on June 15 to be bought by Amazon for $42 a share, which was 47% above the 2017 closing low of $28.53 on March 27, but was 36% below the Oct. 25, 2013 record close of $65.24. The stock closed Thursday at $41.76. Amazon shares have run up 14.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.3%.
