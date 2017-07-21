U.S. Stocks Open Lower, On Track For Modest Weekly Gains

U.S. stock-market indexes opened lower on Friday but looked set to book modest weekly gains. Investors focused on earnings results from heavyweights such as General Electric Co. and Honeywell International Inc. The S&P 500 was down by 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,468. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by 50 points, or 0.2%, to 21,558. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked 10 points, or 0.1%, lower to 6,380. Among early movers, GE shares dropped sharply as Chief Executive Jeff Immelt hosted his last post-results conference call, before handing the reins to incoming CEO John Flannery, and gave a downbeat outlook.
