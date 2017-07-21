On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Shaky GE Outlook Ends Week

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, with the Dow industrials finishing lower for the week, as General Electric Co.'s outlook cast a cloud over earnings season, which is just getting started. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.71 points, or 0.2%, to close at 21,580.07, with shares of GE falling 2.9% and shares of Chevron Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. helping to lead blue chips lower. For the week, the Dow finished 0.3% lower, snapping a two-week win streak. The S&P 500 index declined 0.91 point to close at 2,472.54, with five out of 11 sectors finishing lower, led by declines in energy and industrials. The index logged a 0.5% gain for the week, for a third week of gains. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 2.25 points at 6,387.75. The tech-heavy index finished up 1.2% for the week for a third week of gains.

