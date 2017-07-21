UK girl left in tears after she's fined for selling lemonade

A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention after being fined for selling lemonade outside.

Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London.

The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox festival when she was fined.

Spicer wrote an article about the experience for the Daily Telegraph that gathered hundreds of comments and shares online.

Local officials said Friday the fine will be cancelled immediately.

A council statement said: "We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense, and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not happen."