The Latest: Turkish PM downplays tensions with Germany

The Latest on Germany's tougher stance on Turkey following the jailing of a human rights activist (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Turkey's prime minister has sought to downplay worries of growing tensions between Turkey and Germany following the jailing of six human rights activists, which included one German.

Binali Yildirim said Turkey continues to regard Germany as a "strategic partner in Europe" and that now and then there may be "tensions in the relations due to considerations caused by domestic politics."

Yildirim urged "cool-headedness" and said there is "no benefit to Germany or to Turkey if relations are damaged."

Yildirim's comments came a day after Germany toughened its stance toward Ankara following the jailing of six human rights activists, which included four Turks, a Swede as well as the German.

Berlin told German citizens traveling to Turkey to exercise caution and threatened to withhold backing for investments.

8:50 a.m.

Germany's finance minister is comparing Turkey with communist East Germany after his government toughened its stance toward Ankara following the jailing of a German human rights activist.

The government a day earlier told German citizens traveling to Turkey to exercise caution and threatened to withhold backing for investments.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Friday's edition of Bild newspaper that Turkey is now arresting people arbitrarily and failing to comply with minimum consular standards.

He was quoted as saying: "It reminds me of how things used to be in East Germany. It was clear to anyone who traveled there: if something happens to you, no one can help you."

Schaeuble added that if Turkey doesn't stop playing "games," Germany will have to tell people: "You travel to Turkey at your own risk."